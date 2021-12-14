Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 14, 2021 – KBC’s sports anchor, Caren Kibet, has introduced her beautiful cousin, who is more of a sister to her.

She shared photos slaying with her and men couldn’t help but salivate on her juicy assets.

She also hilariously reminisced how her cousin changed her nappies.

“Cousins by Blood. Sisters by Heart. Friends by Choice.

“I still can’t believe you changed my nappies I LOVE YOU,” she wrote.

Just see how her cousin is well packaged.

