Monday, 20 December 2021 – Controversial city politician and Samidoh’s baby mama, Karen Nyamu, has sparked reactions on social media after she donated goats that were branded with her name to slum dwellers.

Nyamu, who is vying for the Nairobi Woman Rep seat in next year’s general election, claims the goats were a Christmas gift to the city residents but Netizens wondered why she branded them with her name.

The majority of Netizens claimed that she was just looking for political mileage by branding the goats with her name, something that is common among Kenyan politicians.

Nyamu revealed that she will donate the goats to several slums in Nairobi.

“Wakili wa form niko na form ya Christmas!!

“This Christmas #TeamNyamu and I are giving 203 mbuzis mitaani zote Kanairo.

“Kama usha enda ocha tutakupigia story haha!

“Kesho tunaanza Mukuru kwa Njenga, Mukuru kwa Reuben n pipeline in Embakasi south constituency and Kayole and Soweto in Embakasi central n East constituencies.

Happy holidays watu wangu nawapenda ajab!!” she wrote.

See photos.

