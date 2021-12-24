Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 24, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has revealed the powerful man who was behind the abduction and subsequent torture of Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, on Thursday.

Itumbi, who also doubles as Deputy President William Ruto’s social media manager, was abducted at Thindigwa shopping Centre and given a dog’s beating by unknown men.

He was later dumped at Nairobi’s Lucky Summer Estate after a 7-hour ordeal.

In a press briefing on Friday, Sudi, who is a close ally of DP Ruto, said Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and his spanner boys are behind the abduction.

Sudi said it is indeed sickening that some people are of the view that power is permanent without forgetting that President Uhuru Kenyatta has less than 300 days to go and retire in his rural home in Kiambu.

“Unajua watu wengine kwa sababu walikua lecturer sasa wanajiona Sana na ndio maana wanafikiria wataishi pale Milele…. Tunajua ni wewe ulipiga simu ili itumbi akamatwe lakini tumekusamehea kwa sababu hujui chenye ulifanya,” Sudi said.

