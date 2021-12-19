Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Pastor Victor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, is officially off the market.

The renowned gospel singer tied the knot with her fiancé, only identified as Tash, in a colourful ceremony attended by friends and family.

Betty first posted a photo of a Porsche Cayenne branded ‘Bayo & Tash’ ruracio (traditional wedding) and captioned it “How it started.”

She later gave fans a glimpse of the ruracio’s highlight, where Tash had to identify his bride from a line-up of different ladies covered in lesos.

“He even knows how I smell,” wrote Betty, showing Tash unveiling her as the bride.

Betty was previously married to controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari.

She divorced him over infidelity.

Kanyari trashed her new fiancé in a past interview and called him a broke man, who has nothing good to offer apart from having good looks.

Below are photos of her ruracio ceremony.

