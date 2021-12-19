Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Pastor Victor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, is officially off the market.
The renowned gospel singer tied the knot with her fiancé, only identified as Tash, in a colourful ceremony attended by friends and family.
Betty first posted a photo of a Porsche Cayenne branded ‘Bayo & Tash’ ruracio (traditional wedding) and captioned it “How it started.”
She later gave fans a glimpse of the ruracio’s highlight, where Tash had to identify his bride from a line-up of different ladies covered in lesos.
“He even knows how I smell,” wrote Betty, showing Tash unveiling her as the bride.
Betty was previously married to controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari.
She divorced him over infidelity.
Kanyari trashed her new fiancé in a past interview and called him a broke man, who has nothing good to offer apart from having good looks.
Below are photos of her ruracio ceremony.
