Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has predicted what will happen to Deputy President William Ruto in the next 8 months.

Ruto, 54, started his presidential campaigns in 2018 and according to Kega, the Sugoi man is running tired as the 2022 presidential election nears.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kega, who is a staunch supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said Ruto is already fatigued since he has been campaigning alone.

“What he is running is a short race and he will eventually burn out. He is dancing himself lame before the main dance.

“In Kenya politics, two or three months is the critical period to sustain a campaign.

“But we still have eight months and Ruto has already shown all his arsenal before we begin our campaign with Raila,” Kega said.

The Kieleweke MP concluded by saying it took Narc two months to win the 2002 elections, Jubilee took six months while Ruto wants to do it in a year.

