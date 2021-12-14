Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – There was a commotion in one of the estates in Nairobi after a middle-aged man was involved in daylight drama with his girlfriend in public.

The young man, who was breathing fire like a wounded lion, confronted his girlfriend and accused her of aborting three times and infecting him with a sexually transmitted disease.

In the video shared by blogger Xtian Ndela, members of the public are seen desperately trying to calm the young man down as he confronted his girlfriend while revealing all the evil things that she has done.

“What would you do if you found out your girlfriend just did an ABORTION (The Third One) and she’s also given you a Sexually Transmitted Disease?” Xtian Ndela posed to his followers and shared the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.