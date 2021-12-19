Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Kiss 100 radio presenter Kamene Goro has found a new man to warm her heart.

The sassy radio host took to social media and flaunted her engagement ring, leaving men who had a crush on her nursing heartbreaks.

However, she didn’t reveal the identity of the man who has swept her heart, although it is rumoured that she is secretly dating former Capital FM producer Joe Muchiri.

Kamene Goro’s engagement comes years after she was dumped by her husband via a WhatsApp call.

While appearing on K24’s Upclose show that used to be hosted by Betty Kyallo, Kamene criticised her husband whom she claimed could not afford to buy airtime to dissolve their marriage, opting for a WhatsApp call, the cheapest form of voice talk.

“First of all, he is the one who left me via a call…Imagine a WhatsApp call. A free call. You couldn’t even spend your money to break up with me bro,’’ she posed.

Below is a photo of her engagement ring.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.