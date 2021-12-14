Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has given men a special treat by parading her bikini body.

The plus-size radio presenter, who was in Mombasa over the weekend for a gig, flaunted her goodies on Instagram, where she has more than 1 Million viewers and left men zooming to get the best view of her juicy assets.

It’s alleged that Jowie’s friend, Joe Muchiri, is the lucky man who chews her goodies.

Here’s the photo that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.