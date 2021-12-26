Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 26, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has cleared the air on whether he is planning to join Deputy President William Ruto‘s hustler nation.

Speculations had been rife that Kalonzo, who is one of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals is poised to join DP Ruto, but on Saturday, he set the record straight.

In an interview with TV47 on Saturday, Kalonzo clarified that he will not form an alliance with DP Ruto.

However, he stated that if he wins the election in 2022, he will be comfortable forming a coalition with Ruto.

“It is very difficult for some of us to work with the hustler nation. If they won elections, which I highly doubt, and if they want us to form a coalition maybe we can discuss,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, also exuded confidence that OKA will form the next government.

“We are likely to form the next government as OKA,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST