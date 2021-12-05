Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, December 5, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has cleared the air on whether he is planning to join hands with former Prime Mon Raila Odinga, who is contesting for the presidency in 2022.

In the last few weeks, Kalonzo has been getting cozy with Raila Odinga, raising speculations that the Wiper boss may form an alliance with Jakom.

But speaking on Saturday when he attended a church service at Nairobi East SDA Church, Kalonzo dismissed claims that he is planning to join Raila Odinga, saying he is in One Kenya Alliance(OKA) to stay.

“As OKA, we have a strong foundation and a clear understanding of what brought us together. Our unity continues to expand by the day. Indeed, those claims that have been circulating, some claiming that conversations are taking place abroad, must have been concocted by you, the media.

“And we would like to encourage our fans to do the same,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo was accompanied by Musalia Mudavadi, the leader of the Amani National Congress (ANC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST