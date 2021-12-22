Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has reacted to statements made by Deputy President William Ruto during his recent rally in Mombasa County.

In a rally, Ruto expressed his concerns over the situation in some parts of the country such as Kilifi, where many are still dying of hunger due to lack of food, a situation he vowed to sort out once elected president in the upcoming 2022 elections.

“It is a pity that more than half a century after independence, people in some parts of our country such as Kilifi still die of hunger.”

“From next year, the UDA administration will offer financial support to farmers to improve production” Ruto had posted on his Twitter handle.

However, in response, the Wakenya Tujibebe Party Leader wondered why the Jubilee administration where Ruto is the deputy president has never helped such Kenyans despite being in power for over a fifth of the period between independence and now.

He termed Ruto as a hypocrite who does not deserve to be given a chance to lead the country as its president because he has failed Kenyans by virtue of being the deputy president.

“My heart is bleeding, the Jubilee government has been in power for 1/5 of that half-century Kabogo replied.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has also accused Ruto of doing nothing to help alleviate poverty and hunger in the country despite being the chair of the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC) which is supposed to deal with such issues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST