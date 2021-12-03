Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 December 2021 – A lecturer from Kabarak University has threatened to sue blogger Xtian Ndela after he exposed his randy behaviours.

Xtian received several complaints from female students who accused the sex-starved lecturer, identified as Fredrick Otieno, of soliciting sex from them in exchange for good grades.

Xtian has put it clear that he will not be cowed after receiving a demand letter from the lecturer.

Here’s the statement that he posted on his Instagram page.

SUED BY A KABARAK UNIVERSITY LECTURER?!?! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

I have received this UNSIGNED Demand Letter from the lawyers of one Mr. Fredrick Otieno. An ALLEGED Lecturer at Kabarak University. As the letter is NOT signed I can’t be sure if it’s the Kabarak University we all know and henceforth I can’t officially respond to it with my legal team.

I PROUDLY own an Online Youth Confession platform known as #TOBOA. Recently the most requested topic was SEX FOR GRADES in our Kenyan Universities.

When we ran the Topic, one Mr. Fred was mentioned by a LOT of Kabarak University students. The stories are still on my highlights.

Take note that NOWHERE did I PERSONALLY say that Fred is all that is claimed.

I am quoted asking the students for evidence and for the matter to be investigated the more. Many are AFRAID of coming forward.

I’m on record saying that I believe Kabarak University is a great institution and these allegations need to be investigated.

I am shocked to find that words have now been twisted and I’m the one on the wrong.

As we wait for a SIGNED Demand Letter if indeed Mr. Fred is suing me, I would like to point out:

1. I offer a platform for people to talk, I am offering the same to Mr. Fred. We can even go LIVE with you to hear your side of the story. ANYTIME ANY DAY.

2. I am Calling out to ALL KABARAK LADIES who have had an experience with Mr. Fred to please DM or email me via xtiandela@gmail.com.

– You brought me this story and I’m standing here for you. PLEASE COME FORWARD. I will protect your identity all the way to the Court in-front of a judge if need be.

3. I’m PERSONALLY reaching out to my former principal, VC Prof. Henry Kiplagat to personally step in and handle this matter.

As a former Kabarak student it pains me to see this side of Kabarak in public. Please handle this matter in-house.

KABARAK LADIES, PLEASE DM/ EMAIL ME NOW!! DON’T BE THREATENED OR INTIMIDATED. STAND FOR WHAT IS RIGHT EVEN IF YOU STAND ALONE!!

SEX FOR GRADES IS SOMETHING I WILL NEVER EVER EVER SUPPORT

