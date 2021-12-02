Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Company Overview

Ilara Health makes common diagnostics accessible and affordable to the 500 million people in Africa who today struggle to access even basic blood tests. We partner with companies using robotics and AI to lower the cost of diagnostics, integrate their devices into our tech platform, and sell this bundle to doctors with financing.

Job Summary

Ilara Health is seeking to recruit a Junior Finance Associate to support the Finance and Accounting function in day-to-day operations as well as maintain order and transparency for the company’s finances. The ideal candidate should be well versed in financial principles and able to work comfortably with numbers and great attention to detail.

Responsibilities

• Inspect, verify, and reconcile accounts receivable records and its balances

• Analyze and prepare daily accounts receivables reconciliation reports for each of our payment channels.

• Perform bank reconciliations

• Assist in balancing general ledger accounts

• Assist in creating and analyzing financial reports

• Assist in ensuring proper documentation of payment vouchers and all other supporting documents.

• Assist in ensuring efficient, timely and accurate recording of payments and tracking of accounts payable.

• Assist in preparing and processing bank payments and reconciliation of banking activities

• Assist in preparing payment vouchers ensuring proper documentation and recording to the accounting system on a daily basis.

• Assist with audit related duties.

• Support month-end closing procedures by passing necessary entries

• Assist in performing other duties as assigned.

Style & Culture Fit

The applicant must exhibit the below behaviors;

Personal qualities of integrity and credibility

Great attention to detail

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to handle transactions accurately and responsibly

A strong team player with ability to work as part of a team

Ability to adapt quickly and work independently.

Understanding of basic accounting and tax principles

Fluent in English and Swahili

Qualifications

Degree in Finance/Commerce/Business/Economics.

MS office proficiency

Excellent knowledge of MS Excel is an added advantage.

Benefits

Medical Insurance upon successfully completing probation

Travel reimbursements for travel expenses incurred at work- while going to the field. Please note that this does not cover for daily transportation to the office

Working with a team of smart, vibrant and diverse professionals.

Ilara Health Performance Drivers;

The applicant will role model Ilara health values and performance drivers– Our company values help us ensure each of our colleagues, at all levels, are working with the same principles in mind. They form the basis of our culture and play an important role in setting expectations.

Get it done

Do it now

Heart of a champion

Growth is life

Remember why we exist

How to Apply

