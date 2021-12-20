Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 December 2021 – Meet Ray Manyara, a popular morning news presenter at KBC, who keeps male viewers glued to their screens.

She is best known for her eloquence and juicy curves that she flaunts on TV while clad in beautiful dresses.

Although she is currently a force to reckon with in the media industry, her journey in the media has not been smooth.

She revealed a while back that she was once denied a top TV job for being plus size.

This happened when she was starting her career.

She was told that the station was looking for slim ladies.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.