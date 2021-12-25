Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 25 December 2021 – Jubilee propagandist, Pauline Njoroge, has called out the management of Nairobi West Hospital for allowing politicians and all manner of visitors to visit Dennis Itumbi and take selfies with him, without even wearing masks and following Covid-19 guidelines.

Taking to her Facebook page, Pauline wondered how a patient who is in a critical condition is allowed by the hospital’s management to take selfies and videos while in the ICU.

“I am bewildered by the conduct of Nairobi West Hospital, which is definitely wanting.

“They allowed all manner of visitors without masks to disturb and even take selfies with a patient who apparently needed intensive care.

“One who has had to be taken to ICU this morning as a precautionary measure because of a chest issue he has been having for a few days.

“Shouldn’t this be among the first things they should have picked and ensured he was protected from unnecessary interactions?

“It’s general knowledge that when someone is having chest issues, the less they speak the better because talking consumes lots of oxygen.

“But this hospital is just standing by even as their patient is made to talk, take selfies and even videos from the ICU,” she wrote in part.

She also wondered why Deputy President William Ruto can’t order Itumbi to be transferred to a high-quality facility where not every Tom, Dick and Harry will be allowed in since he claims he is in a critical condition.

Pauline thinks Itumbi is just pulling stunts.

“I wonder why Ruto would not prioritize this matter to ensure that one of his most valued assets gets healthcare in a high-quality facility where not every Tom, Dick and Harry will be allowed in to disturb a critical patient.

“Surely a hospital like Aga Khan was near Thika Road and this is a place where a high level of professionalism and healthcare would have been guaranteed. But for some reason…” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.