Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has for once admitted that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party is dead and its burial date will be in August next year when the Head of State retires.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Muturi, who is vying for the presidency in 2022 using Democratic Party (DP), said Jubilee Party died the day Deputy President William Ruto snatched members and took them to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“You know we need to tell the truth because you see that the Jubilee party is no more.

“The party collapsed after DP Ruto snatched the members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, ” Muturi said.

He also attacked Mt Kenya leaders supporting UDA, saying they will be locked out of the party once Ruto wins the election in 2022.

“ Now I hear you have come with the national party (United Democratic Alliance) I have not mentioned any politician from this region, but I know there are no angels in that party (Indirectly attacking Tangatanga) for he (DP Ruto) is approaching you, teasing you with jokes, but winning the election, you know what will happen. You will be locked outside,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST