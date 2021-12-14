Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 14 December 2021 – Besides being one of the legendary artists in Kenya, Genge artist and Calif Records Co-founder, Jua Cali, is also a responsible family man.
He took to social media and penned a sweet birthday message to his daughter as she turns 4-years-old.
He professed his love for her and wished that she will grow to be God-fearing and respectable woman.
“Watuuuuu!! My Princess is turning 4 today.
“Help me wish her a Happy birthday 🎂🎁🎉🎊🎈
“Your mum and I love you so much may you grow up to be God-fearing, respectful human being…
“The world is yours sisi tushaset pace.
“Kula hio 🎂 kabisa!!!” he wrote and shared the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
