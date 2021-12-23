Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Legendary rapper, Jua Cali, who is among the founders of Genge music, is building his second home in the outskirts of Nairobi.

He recently bought land in Joska area along Kangundo road, where he is planning to put up a second home.

The celebrated rapper already has another home in Ruiru, where he lives with his wife and kids.

He posted a photo visiting the construction site with his family and captioned it, “With the fam earlier today at the construction 🚧 🏗 site. Feeling blessed #family1st #happyholidays’’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.