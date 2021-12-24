Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SALES OFFICER II – PSC 9

Responsibilities

Negotiating and closing contracts for training and consultancy products offered by the CPST; Representing the CPST in trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations; Protecting the organization’s value by keeping information confidential; Ensuring safe custody of all records relating to sales and contracts; v. Implementing and reviewing annual sales plans; Supporting data collection to support sales performance of training and consultancy services at the CPST; and Collecting data and information to support development of training consultancy products at the CPST.

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must: – Have a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (with specialization in Marketing) or its equivalent from a university recognized by the Commission for University Education; ii. Have a Diploma in Marketing from Marketing Society of Kenya or a Diploma from Chartered Institute of Marketing of the UK or any other Diploma in Marketing from a recognised university approved by the Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TVETA); Be a member in good standing of the Marketing Society of Kenya; iv. Have at least six (6) years relevant work experience in the areas of sales or marketing, three (3) of which must have worked as a sales officer or Marketing Officer II; v. Have sound experience in marketing; vi. Be a team player with excellent supervisory skills; vii. Have a proven record in working as a marketing officer; and viii. Be a strategic thinker with very good performance track record.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications ONLINE ONLY through the Parliamentary Service Commission website; www.parliament.go.ke/vacancies or http://careers.parliament.go.ke/PSC on or before 24th December 2021.

NOTE:

DUE TO INCREASED TRAFFIC, THE SYSTEM MAY EXPERIENCE DELAYS IN RESPONSE. APPLICANTS ARE REQUESTED TO RETRY AND IF THE PROBLEM PERSISTS, YOU MAY CONTACT THE HELP DESK.

APPLICATIONS THROUGH THE POST OFFICE, EMAIL OR HAND DELIVERY SHALL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

For any Enquires and assistance related to this recruitment, a help-desk with the following email addresses and phone numbers have been provided.

Emails:

Phone numbers

+254 202848000 +254 113522445 +254 738663100

Please note that any communication relating to the processing of the applications shall be only through the Parliamentary website, the above emails and/ or the online recruitment system notices.

