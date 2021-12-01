Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has revealed why Deputy President William Ruto and his soldiers are panicking over the 2022 presidential election.

For the last few days, Ruto and his lieutenants have been attacking Chief Justice Martha Koome for being a member of the Technical Committee on election preparedness.

Ruto and his coterie have been urging Koome to pull out of the committee, saying it is unconstitutional.

But in an interview with K24 on Tuesday evening, Kioni said Ruto and his lieutenants are attacking Koome because they have sensed defeat in the 2022 presidential election.

“When you smell defeat, you start saying some of the things coming from the UDA camp, it’s a way of telling their followers that ‘I cannot lose unless I am rigged out,” Kioni said.

Kioni further said DP Ruto is not ready for the 2022 presidential election and that is why his allies are attacking Koome.

“I think DP William Samoei Ruto is not ready for the 2022 Presidential bid.

“He has been busy maneuvering around, thinking that things are going to work in favour of his side.

“But the story has changed,” he said.

