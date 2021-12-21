Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 December 2021 – A man who was robbed by armed thugs has shared a video of a police officer displaying the lethal weapon that was recovered from the thugs after they were arrested.

The weapon is disguised as a gun and although it cannot fire any bullet, it’s very lethal.

He warned Netizens not to engage in any confrontation with street thugs, since most of them carry lethal weapons.

“These mtaani thugs have lethal weapons manze.

“I was carjacked at a ‘gun point’ only to find this was the gun. Ogopa.

This thing is lethal than a real gun msee.

“NB: This is a Police Officer doing the demo not a thug,” the victim wrote on Twitter.

Below is a video of a cop displaying the lethal weapon.

