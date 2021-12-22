Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has made good its threat to deny Kenyans who are yet to get Covid-19 vaccination government services.

In a statement yesterday, government Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna, reiterated that unvaccinated Kenyans will not be allowed to access any of their services from Tuesday, December 21.

Oguna stated that the government was working hard to ensure that all Kenyans are kept safe.

He urged Kenyans without proof of vaccination certificates to make phone calls to receive government services but will not be allowed anywhere around government offices.

“The person who is giving you services in a government office has their own life, so if you are vaccinated you protect your life and the life of that person you will find there,” Oguna stated.

Sharing his own experience, Oguna stated he was yet to regain a sense of smell since he contracted Covid-19 in 2020.

“Up to now I cannot differentiate between diesel and petrol unless I look at it, by God’s grace at least I can walk and talk which is not the case for most people, please get vaccinated,” he added.

Oguna further urged Kenyans to continue following Covid-19 protocols that have been laid down by the government including; wearing face masks, observing social distance and washing hands.

This comes even as the High Court suspended the government’s directive to deny unvaccinated Kenyans government services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST