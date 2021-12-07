Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 December 2021 – Popular Israeli musician, Gilad Millo, has finally been registered as a Kenyan Citizen.

Gilad, who has lived in Kenya for 21 years and was once deputy head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Kenya, took to social media and revealed that he started the process six years ago

“It has been 21 years since I first came to Kenya and 6 years since I applied for my Kenyan Citizenship 🇰🇪.

“Now it is finally official NAJIVUNIA KUWA MKENYA,” he tweeted and shared a photo of a certificate to prove his Kenyan citizenship.

Gilad, who speaks fluent Swahili, is currently on a break from his music career and has set his eyes on garlic farming.

He is the Co-founder and one of the Directors of Ole Raha Limited, which works to develop the Garlic sector in Kenya, focusing on good Garlic Farming practices, quality seed germination & farmer contract partnerships.

There are claims that he is an Israeli spy and being a musician is just a decoy.

