Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – Former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has warned Kenyans against electing former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the 2022 presidential election, saying he is a ‘serial conman’

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Ruto, who is also the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) Party leader, said Raila short-changed him during the sharing of political party’s funds in the National Super Alliance (NASA).

NASA was formed in 2017 by Raila Odinga of ODM, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement, Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya, Isaac Ruto‘s CCM, and Mudavadi‘s Amani National Congress (ANC).

Under the pre-election agreement, the six parties were to share the PPF money equally but Raila Odinga and ODM short-changed them.

“We have serious questions with the way ODM is being managed. Take for example the sharing of the political party’s fund.

CCM has never received a single cent from the political party’s fund against the agreement we had as members of NASA”, Isaac Ruto said.

Following the betrayal, Ruto announced that he will back Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST