Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta had a light moment yesterday hanging out with his adopted son during a high-level government event.

In what was interpreted as a moment of a father grooming son for future leadership roles, possibly in Raila Odinga’s government next year, Uhuru invited his adopted son Daniel Owira of the Otonglo fame for a luncheon at State House where all Principal Secretaries were giving their financial reports.

Owira was privileged to get first-hand information on the progress of different government projects and plans to complete the ongoing ones under the Jubilee administration.

The meeting was graced by Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, who is also the chairperson of the National Development Implementation Technical Committee (NDITC) and other PSs.

In the presence of Uhuru’s adopted son, they all assured the president of their commitment to ensuring that the ongoing projects in their respective departments are delivered.

Uhuru met Owira back in 2013. At the time, he was a student at Highway Secondary School. The decision to take him as one of his sons was informed by a poem he recited.

The piece that was titled Otonglo caught the attention of the Head of State, leaving him in stitches.

That compelled him to inquire about the whereabouts of the boy. He discovered that Owira used to live in Fuata Nyayo Slums in South B Nairobi.

Uhuru met him, changing his life for good. He vowed to ensure that he never lacks anything and become a father figure to him. He paid all his high school and university fees.

The Kenyan DAILY POST