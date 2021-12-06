Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among the potent presidential candidates lining up to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Uhuru, who has served for two five-year terms, is supposed to go to his native home in Gatundu in 2022 after a dismal tenure marred by contempt of court and dysfunctional civil service.

Raila, 76, has put up a spirited campaign to succeed the Son of Jomo.

However, on Sunday, Raila, who attended a church service at Njiru‘s AIPCA, looked tired and confused while campaigning in the outskirts of Njiru.

In a video that has since gone viral, Raila looked like somebody suffering from Catatonic Schizophrenia since one hand was not moving when greeting his enthusiastic supporters.

But his aides were quick to downplay Raila’s sickness, saying he was tired after a busy weekend.

Here is the video of Raila looking sick and tired.

