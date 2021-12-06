Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, December 6, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is becoming desperate ahead of the 2022 presidential election going by the revelations made by Presidential hopeful Professor George Wajakoya

Appearing in an interview on TV 47 on Monday, Wajakoya, who is also the chairman of Kenyans living in Diaspora, said Raila Odinga telephoned him urging him to meet at night and plan for the 2022 presidential election.

“I received a call from someone who told me Baba wants to see me. These people want to meet us at night but when it comes to openness, you’ll never hear any of them publicly asking can you also admit Prof?” Wanjakoya stated.

Wajakoya said all presidential candidates, including Deputy President William Ruto, are hypocrites and they have nothing to offer to Kenyans.

Wajakoya also said Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is indirectly funded by the government while Raila Odinga’s ODM is directly funded by the government.

“ODM is directly funded while UDA is indirectly funded by the government,” Wajakoya stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST