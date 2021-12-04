Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has surprised the Kieleweke team after revealing the role he will play when Deputy President William Ruto begins his 3-day tour of Nyeri County.

Ruto began his tour on Saturday morning accompanied by Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, and a host of Mt Kenya leaders.

Speaking about Ruto’s tour, Kega who had earlier endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid said his job will be mobilising Nyeri residents to attend Ruto’s rallies.

A tentative programme shows Ruto will meet various groups including a fundraiser for 42 women groups in Kieni and at ACK Cathedral on Sunday.

Kega said he will be mobilising crowds for the functions so that DP Ruto can get huge crowds.

Kega‘s move has left many Kenyans surprised since he has been a diehard supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST