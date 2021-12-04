Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, December 4, 2021 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has revealed why Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has not been attending former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meetings.

Raila, who is contesting for the presidency in 2022, has been using the Azimio la Umoja meetings as his launchpad to the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking during Ruto’s Nyeri County Visit on Saturday, Jumwa said that she’s going to meet with Hassan Joho in the coming days, where she will use her political expertise to woo Joho to Join Ruto’s camp.

Juwmwa further congratulated Joho for his bold and courageous decision to go back to the tent and avoid his involvement in ODM matters.

“Mimi Kama Jumwa si mnanitambua niliingiza Waiguru, Wamuchomba, na Waruguru Box na ni wa Hapa Kwenu?

“Na Je Joho ambaye tunatoka village moja?

“Wiki Ijaayo tuko na mkutano, lakini sitaki kusema mengi kwa sababu fomu ni Hustler Mpaka 2022,” Jumwa stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST