Thursday, December 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto took his presidential campaigns to Vihiga County in Western Kenya on Thursday, where he popularized his 2022 presidential bid and bottom-up economic model.

While in Vihiga, Ruto was accompanied by his allies from the region such as Law Society President Nelson Havi, Kimilili MP Hon. Didimus Barasa, and Ex-Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, among others.

Despite being the backyard of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, DP Ruto was received by mammoth crowds that welcomed him to the Mulembe Nation.

Ruto’s allies hit at Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, saying the two are being used by the ‘deep state’ to divide the Luhya vote in 2022.

Here are photos of DP Ruto’s rallies in Vihiga County.

