Sunday, December 19, 2021 – Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not win the presidency even if President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ‘deep state’ back him.

Kang’ata used a prediction system developed by American Professor Allan Lichtman before arriving at his decision.

Lichtman said that 13 keys were important for an aspirant to win the presidential seat.

When six or more are false, the aspirant is likely to lose. While when five or less are false, the aspirant is likely to win.

The 13 keys highlighted by Professor Lichtman were; No primary contest; Major foreign/military success; Incumbent seeking re-election; Midterm gains; No third party; No foreign/military failure; long-term economy; Major policy change; Strong short-term economy; No social unrest; No scandal; Charismatic incumbent and Uncharismatic challenger.

Kang’ata said Raila fails in 8 keys highlighted by Lichtman and even if he gets support from One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders, he will still lose the election to Deputy President William Ruto.

He further stated that DP Ruto passes all the 13 Lichtman’s keys and that is the reason why he will be the fifth President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST