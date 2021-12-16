Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: December 30, 2021

Department: REACH

Position: REACH Assessment Intern

Direct Hierarchy: REACH Research Manager

Duration: 3 Months

Expected Start Date: 01/01/2022

BACKGROUND

ACTED is a French humanitarian NGO, founded in 1993, which supports vulnerable populations, affected by humanitarian crises worldwide. ACTED provides continued support to vulnerable communities by ensuring the sustainability of post-crisis interventions and engaging long-term challenges facing our target populations, in order to break the poverty cycle, foster development and reduce vulnerability to disasters. Their interventions seek to cover the multiple aspects of humanitarian and development crises through a multidisciplinary approach which is both global and local, and adapted to each context. Their 3,300 staff is committed in to responding to emergencies worldwide, to supporting recovery and rehabilitation, towards sustainable development.

REACH was born in 2010 as a joint initiative of two INGOs (IMPACT Initiatives and ACTED) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) Operational Satellite Applications Programme (UNOSAT). REACH’s purpose is to promote and facilitate the development of information products that enhance the humanitarian community’s decision making and planning capacity for emergency, reconstruction and development contexts, supporting and working within the framework of the humanitarian reform process. REACH facilitates information management for aid actors through three complementary services: (a) need and situation assessments facilitated by REACH teams; (b) situation analysis using satellite imagery; (c) provision of related database and (web)-mapping facilities and expertise.

Context / Country

REACH, has been working in Kenya and regionally supporting inter-agency information management and assessment capacity since 2012. In 2012-2016 REACH supported the development of an early warning monitoring system through training of monitors and support to county analysts for the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA). Since 2017, REACH has been supporting the collection of information in Dadaab refugee camp and in border areas through technical support and assessment coordination services to NRC. In 2020, REACH has implemented vulnerability assessments in Samburu County including needs assessment, infrastructure mapping and capacity building of County officials. In addition, REACH is a member of the Kenya Cash consortium and the Kenya Cash Urban consortium, which, in collaboration with consortium partners have facilitated the conduct of monthly market monitoring in informal settlements of Nairobi and Mombasa as well as markets in ASAL counties. In 2021 REACH in Kenya has been implementing various projects including information needs assessment in Dadaab, child protection assessment, MSNA and cash project monitoring in the ASALs.

POSITION PROFILE

Under the direct supervision of the REACH research manager, the REACH Assessment intern is responsible for the management and implementation of all REACH Cash and markets assessments in country, including their preparation, implementation and follow-up. She/he could be required to manage other assessments other than those of cash and markets in Kenya.

Functions

Support the designing and implementing REACH assessment strategy and methodology and corresponding analytical frameworks;

Ensuring the writing of timely and accurate assessment reports, factsheets and presentations with integration of cluster and/or partner feedback;

Data quality checks and follow up with the Database team on quality of data and ensuring that data analysis is reflective of the assessment objectives

Manage project timeframes and assessment schedules and work with field staff to design and implement REACH assessment procedures;

Supporting the development of assessment TORS, analysis plans and indicator lists;

Support the development of assessment tools ensuring in-country validation

Coordinate timely and accurate reporting to REACH research manager

Liaise with REACH assessment field staff to ensure a smooth and timely implementation of activities;

Coordinating and ensuring timely data collection, analysis and, in partnership with GIS/DB team, mapping of datasets and ensuring that all collected data are geo-referenced

Accountability to Communities and Beneficiaries

The staff member is responsible for ensuring that all relations with the communities we work are conducted in a respectful and consultative manner. Due attention must be paid to ensuring that communities are adequately consulted and informed about ACTED programme objectives, activities, beneficiary selection criteria, and methodologies. This is the responsibility of every ACTED staff member.

Data Confidentiality and Protection

The REACH Assessment assistant will maintain the strictest confidentiality on all data collected and related processes. He/she will actively take measures to prevent the unauthorized sharing of any information and data belonging to REACH and its partners, or collected during his/her assignment with REACH.

Protection mainstreaming

Promoting of and adhering to Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse policy and guidelines (for site residents, ACTED staff, partner agencies, casual labours etc)

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline (social science, development studies, research, statistics, monitoring and evaluation) required

Established quantitative and qualitative analytical skills;

Experience in conducting interviews including in-depth key informant interviews and facilitating Focus Group discussions.

At least One year of relevant working experience or internship in data analysis, report writing, conducting research or monitoring and evaluation.

Excellent project management skills

Excellent communication and drafting skills for reporting and external coordination;

Strong skills with the Microsoft Office Suite including excel, word and PowerPoint

Strong technical writing skills

Experience using ODK for quantitative data collection an added advantage

Fluency in English required;

Ability to work independently.

Knowledge in Excel as well as other statistical programming desirable;

How to Apply

Qualified Kenyan Nationals with the required skills are invited to submit their applications accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae and cover letter as a single document i.e. with the cover letter being on the first page and the CV starting on the second page, detailing three work related referees and contacts to kenya.jobs@acted.org and received on or before 5.00PM on 30 December 2021 with the subject line as; APPLICATION FOR ASSESSMENT INTERN. Note that Applications sent without this exact subject line will not be shortlisted.

Due to the urgency of the position, shortlisting will be done a rolling basis.

Please note that only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ACTED will at no stage of recruitment process request candidate to make payments of any kind. Further, ACTED has not retained any agent in connection with recruitment.

ACTED is committed to protecting beneficiaries within our programmes from exploitation and abuse and any kind of misconduct. ACTED has specific policies, including PSEA and Child Protection, which outlines the expected behaviour and the responsibility of all staff, beneficiaries, consultants and other stakeholders and has zero tolerance towards misconducts. Any candidate offered a job with ACTED will be expected to sign ACTED’s organizational Policies and Code of Conduct as an annex to their contract of employment and agree to conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of these documents.

ACTED is an Equal Opportunity Employer.