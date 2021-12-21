Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sphinx Pharmaceuticals ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company. Sphinx manufactures human and veterinary medicine as well as distribution of these products.
Qualified applicants are invited to apply for the below position:
Position: Dispensing Intern
Job Type : Internship
Location: Nairobi
Job Summary
Under supervision, they will be responsible for receiving, weighing and storing of all raw materials in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures
Responsibilities
- Checking / receiving all raw materials into the store.
- Diligently inspecting and storing all raw materials as per SOP
- Dispensing of all raw materials as per requisitions.
- Alerting the purchasing office of the stock level
- Receiving requisitions and BMRs for material and weighing the same as per requests in e adherence to procedures as provided under the relevant SOPs.
- Keeps an inventory of all raw materials within the raw material stores and custody of all related equipment.
- Cleaning of the working area, equipment and ensures tidiness as per SOP
- Ensuring the calibration of all masses and scales as per procedures and SOPs.
- Controlling movement by personnel into the raw material stores and within the dispensing station.
- Any other responsibility as may be assigned from time to time
Qualifications
- Minimum Qualification – Diploma in Pharmaceutical technology is required.
How to apply
Send application and curriculum vitae with three referees to hr@sphinx.co.ke
Applications to be received on or before 27th December 2021
