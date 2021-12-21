Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Sphinx Pharmaceuticals ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company. Sphinx manufactures human and veterinary medicine as well as distribution of these products.

Qualified applicants are invited to apply for the below position:

Position: Dispensing Intern 

Job Type : Internship   

Location: Nairobi 

Job Summary

 Under supervision, they will be responsible for receiving, weighing and storing of all raw materials in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures

 Responsibilities

  • Checking / receiving all raw materials into the store.
  • Diligently inspecting and storing all raw materials as per SOP
  • Dispensing of all raw materials as per requisitions.
  • Alerting the purchasing office of the stock level
  • Receiving requisitions and BMRs for material and weighing the same as per requests in e adherence to procedures as provided under the relevant SOPs.
  • Keeps an inventory of all raw materials within the raw material stores and custody of all related equipment.
  • Cleaning of the working area, equipment and ensures tidiness as per SOP
  • Ensuring the calibration of all masses and scales as per procedures and SOPs.
  • Controlling movement by personnel into the raw material stores and within the dispensing station.
  • Any other responsibility as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

  • Minimum Qualification – Diploma in Pharmaceutical technology is required.

How to apply

Send application and curriculum vitae with three referees to hr@sphinx.co.ke

Applications to be received on or before 27th December 2021

