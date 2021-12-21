Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sphinx Pharmaceuticals ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution company. Sphinx manufactures human and veterinary medicine as well as distribution of these products.

Qualified applicants are invited to apply for the below position:

Position: Dispensing Intern

Job Type : Internship

Location: Nairobi

Job Summary

Under supervision, they will be responsible for receiving, weighing and storing of all raw materials in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures

Responsibilities

Checking / receiving all raw materials into the store.

Diligently inspecting and storing all raw materials as per SOP

Dispensing of all raw materials as per requisitions.

Alerting the purchasing office of the stock level

Receiving requisitions and BMRs for material and weighing the same as per requests in e adherence to procedures as provided under the relevant SOPs.

Keeps an inventory of all raw materials within the raw material stores and custody of all related equipment.

Cleaning of the working area, equipment and ensures tidiness as per SOP

Ensuring the calibration of all masses and scales as per procedures and SOPs.

Controlling movement by personnel into the raw material stores and within the dispensing station.

Any other responsibility as may be assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Minimum Qualification – Diploma in Pharmaceutical technology is required.

How to apply

Send application and curriculum vitae with three referees to hr@sphinx.co.ke

Applications to be received on or before 27th December 2021