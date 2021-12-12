Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Program Management Internship

Internship Opportunities, Kenya,

Start date: Summer 2022

Duration: 3 months

Every year, we welcome thousands of university graduates ad students from every corner of the world to join Microsoft. You bring your aspirations, talent, potential—and excitement for the journey ahead.

At Microsoft, Interns work on real-world projects in collaboration with teams across the world, while having fun along the way. You’ll be empowered to build community, explore your passions and achieve your goals. This is your chance to bring your solutions and ideas to life while working on cutting-edge technology. The internship is designed not only for you to do great work with the opportunity to learn and grow, but to experience our culture full of diverse community connection, executive engagement, and memorable events.

We’re a company of learn-it-all’s rather than know-it-alls and our culture is centered around embracing a growth mindset, a theme of inspiring excellence, and encouraging teams and leaders to bring their best each day. Does this sound like you? Learn more about our cultural attributes.

Are you ready to join us and create the future? Come as you are, do what you love—start your journey with us today!

Responsibilities

Program Managers (PMs) are the in-house advocates for millions of people worldwide who predict and research how software is used and work closely with Software Engineers (SWEs) to ensure our products exceed people’s expectations.

Program Managers are typically responsible for specific features in our technology solutions for the full product cycle. You work on the initial feature planning and design, manage the specifications of their development, and monitor their on-going operation to better understand customer experiences. You work collaboratively with teammates to ensure our products exceed customer expectations. You communicate throughout the process to understand progress towards delivery, technical challenges, and to provide clarity on customer needs using a data driven approach. You will be expected to demonstrate an ability to learn and adopt relevant new technologies, tools, methods and processes to leverage in your solutions. As a Program Manager, you are dedicated to building software to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more.

Qualifications

Currently pursuing a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Computer Science, engineering, or related field.

Ability to demonstrate understanding of computer science fundamentals that affect code implementation and customer experience.

Some experience building software or technology for customers beyond the classroom environment is preferred.

Demonstrated ability in feature definition, design and feasibility.

Familiarity with managing complex project schedules and nurturing cross-group collaboration.

Demonstrated ability in estimating development time and relevant challenges to delivery.

Strong written and verbal communication skills and a desire to create an open and collaborative team culture.

Demonstrated skills in negotiation and conflict management.

For these roles we are only able to consider individuals studying at universities in Kenya.

We are focusing on individuals planning to conclude studying (having final graduation) in 2023.

Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances.

Benefits/perks listed below may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Microsoft on careers.microsoft.com to apply