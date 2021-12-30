Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Vacancy: Imports Officer

Reports To: Materials Manager / FC / MD

Duties and Responsibilities:

Sourcing from international market for new products relevant to the company’s business line, goods for restocking and alternative goods for existing product lines.

Finding the best source, best cost, best quality and best terms of operations.

Get alternative suppliers for existing product lines.

Constant check on stock levels to identify items that needs to be restocked through fortnightly meeting with stores in-charge.

Check job cards for new items needed and source for the same. Respond same day, resolve in 2 hours and take action to meet deadlines.

Create supplier’s database and update all information at regular intervals.

Receive Pro Forma Invoices (PFI) from approved suppliers to place new orders.

Maintain a quote comparison register for the one off items to be purchased by having a minimum of 3 quotes from different suppliers.

Prepare Purchase Orders (PO) indicating all terms and conditions mutually agreed with the suppliers and initiate the process of ordering. The PO should be signed by the suppliers as a token of acceptance and returned back.

Ensure with the supplier before confirming the order with them that the quality of their products adheres to the standards stipulated by KEBS and shall pass through the inspection.

A register should be maintained either in soft or hard copy to record all the POs issued.

When new products or suppliers are brought into the stream, a list of recommended spares that needs replacements often should be obtained from the suppliers along with the exploded diagrams for every machine and an order should be placed for the same along with the shipment carrying the equipment. This information should be shared with the spares in-charge and Service head also.

All suppliers should be evaluated annually and documented in the prescribed format which will be inspected during the ISO audits.

Follow up with accounts on the depository payments to be made along with the purchase order and ensure the production starts on time.

Assist in warehouse costing in liaison with FC whenever a shipment is received.

Add all new products to the price list with full description, picture of the item and price.

Update the company’s price list from time to time in liaison with MD.

Hand over all the POs raised to the Imports Manager for further documentation and processing.

Have alternative route / Methodology for Emergency ordering and supply of the equipment.

Liaise/ develop cordial relationship with all suppliers.

Liaise and negotiate for better prices and terms with existing suppliers.

Ensure that the supplier meets their commitment to provide support service on:

Technical training

Sales & marketing training

Cost sharing on warrant

Meeting guarantee terms.

Maintain reports for the sourcing activity done and submit to MD on a weekly basis sharing a copy with the Materials Manager.

Qualifications and Skills

Work experience as Imports Assistant, Purchasing Assistant, Purchasing/Imports Officer or similar role (2-3 years of experience)

Good understanding of supply chain procedures

Expert understanding of the imports process

Advanced knowledge of MS Office

Knowledge of market research

BSc in Supply Chain, Procurement, Logistics, Business Administration or relevant field

Excellent verbal and communication skills

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject “Imports Officer” to: vacancies@jantakenya.com by or before 3rd January 2021.