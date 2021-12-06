Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 December 2021 – A rogue cop is on the spot after he threatened activist Boniface Mwangi on Twitter.

Mwangi had expressed fears over his life after he received a threatening message from some cops following a murder case that he is pursuing and the rogue cop, who calls himself Isaacphyno on Twitter, celebrated his woes and alleged that his days are numbered.

“Imebaki ukatwe ulimi na vidole,” (the only thing left is for your tongue and fingers to be cut off,” the cop, who reportedly works in the prison service, threatened Mwangi.

Mwangi shared a screenshot of the threatening message that the rogue cop posted and urged relevant security agencies to intervene.

“Imebaki ukatwe ulimi na vidole” – @isaacphynothreatening me.

“A man whose bio says he is a prison officer says all that’s left for me is for “my tongue and fingers to be cut off”. @PrisonsKe@NPSOfficial_KE@DCI_Kenya@NPSC_KE @IPOA_KE. This man shouldn’t be in the service, ” he tweeted.

