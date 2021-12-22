Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – A young lady identified as Debbie Mwende has taken to Twitter to celebrate her success after graduating.

The bright Kamba lady pursued Medicine and after years of hard work, she becomes the first doctor in her family.

She can best be described as a beautiful lady with brains.

She shared photos proudly rocking her gown and captioned them, “Graduated this past weekend.

“I’m so proud of myself. This is only the beginning, I really can’t wait to see what this new chapter holds!

“Also, first doctor in the family,”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.