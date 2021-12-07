Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, December 7, 2021 – Former Ford Kenya Secretary-General and Tongaren MP, Eseli Simiyu, has ruled out any possibility of joining Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party ahead of the 2022 elections.

In an interview with a local FM station, Eseli said he would better resign from politics than join Ruto’s UDA.

“If UDA is the only party that is remaining in Kenya, I will resign from politics.

“I can’t join UDA – over my dead body,” Eseli said.

Eseli, who has been ejected from Ford Kenya Party by Moses Wetangula for unsuccessfully staging a coup against him, vowed to continue fighting to reclaim the party back to its legitimate owners.

He said they will be moving to the court of appeal later in the month adding that he is not done with Moses Wetangula’s Party.

“We’re going to the court of appeal on 15th December.

“We’re not yet done with the Ford Kenya Party,” he said.

This comes even as Simiyu’s Ford Kenya friends have since decamped to other political outfits including UDA and ODM.

Last week, Bungoma Deputy Governor Ngome Kibanani officially decamped to UDA as he seeks to unseat Senator Moses Wetang’ula in the 2022 elections while Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi has dropped the clearest hint that he would soon join ODM.

Eseli slammed Bungoma deputy governor saying he is an enemy of progress.

“Those joining Tangatanga, including Ngome, are the enemies of the great people of Bungoma,” he added.

