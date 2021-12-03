Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 3, 2021 – Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai‘s son has killed two people in a grisly road accident in Nairobi.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Mutyambai’s son was driving the car with registration number KDD 421 Z – Toyota Pickup Double cabin when he hit two Boda Boda riders and he killed them instantly.

One lady survived the accident but is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Mutyambai’s son was drunk like a skunk but police tried to cover up the accident.

This is what Dennis Itumbi wrote on his social media page.

Here are photos of the hoodlum and the scene of the accident

