Thursday, December 9, 2021 – Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, has condemned the actions exhibited by a group of fresh General Service Unit (GSU) graduates in a video that has circulated widely on social media.

In a statement, Mutyambai noted that appropriate measures would be taken regarding the indecent and reckless behaviour portrayed by the freshmen.

The top cop further pointed out that the GSU is widely acknowledged for its strict and highly disciplined nature.

“Attention of the NPS is drawn to a video clip circulating on social media depicting newly graduated GSU officers recording themselves as they make some irresponsible and reckless remarks.”

“We wish to clarify and assure the public that the behaviour portrayed in the clip is not acceptable and does not reflect the values of the GSU, KPS and the NPS.

“All graduates went through a rigorous value-based training modeled on democratic policing principles and designed to make them responsive and responsible officers of the law at the service of citizens,” read part of the statement.

Mutyambai further said that an internal review would be carried out to ensure appropriate disciplinary action was taken against those found culpable.

“The Oath of Allegiance they took as part of their graduation is a testament to the sanctity of their duty to service.

“The remarks as made in the clip are, therefore, regrettable and stand condemned.

“An internal review is ongoing with a view of preferring appropriate measures regarding the incident.

“GSU is renowned for its focused training aimed at producing highly disciplined and responsible officers,” he said.

In the video, fresh graduates were seen making reckless remarks and portrayed what the police termed as irresponsible behaviour while celebrating their graduation.

Here is the video of the rogue GSU freshmen.

