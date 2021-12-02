Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, has said that President Uhuru Kenyatta is tactically pleading with Deputy President William Ruto to slow down for Raila Odinga.

On Tuesday, during his address in Nakuru County, President Uhuru indirectly trolled William Ruto’s perceived early lead in the 2022 presidential race, saying he would soon burn out.

“Leadership is not a sprint, it is a marathon… You (William Ruto) will flee by the time you have reached the point where the breath is gone, but the old man (Raila Odinga) who has trodden you slowly will come and pass you by,” President Uhuru said.

But speaking shortly after Uhuru’s speech, Duale said Uhuru was worried by William Ruto’s supersonic speed, a move he said is disadvantaging his preferred choice.

“He is trying to tell us, you guys are too fast, you guys will kill this Mzee.

“This Mzee can’t run at your pace.”

“The President is pleading; if Baba is trying to run at the pace you are running, he is the one who will lose pumzi,” Duale stated.

While exuding confidence that Ruto will beat Raila, Duale said the deputy president comes from a region that knows how best to win a marathon, unlike Raila Odinga’s turf.

“I want to assure the president that with the energy we have and the capacity we have, we will finish this race sprinting.”

“We are not ready for the marathon. He’d better tell the Prime Minister that these guys will sprint until August 8th, 2022,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST