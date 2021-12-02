Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has once again survived removal from office after the High court dismissed the petition.

A Kenyan voter identified Samwel Clinton Elijah had moved to court seeking to have Chebukati removed from office for allegedly violating the Constitution and the commission’s indictment by the Supreme Court in 2017 for election irregularities.

However, Justice Hedwig Ong’undi ruled that the petition was invalid and ineffective because the court lacked the authority to remove Mr. Chebukati from his constitutional post.

The right method for removing Mr. Chebukati, according to the judge, is to file a petition with the National Assembly outlining the claimed facts that form the basis for removal.

This move comes even as MPs allied to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party continue to prepare a motion to send Chebukati home before 2022.

The orange party MPs claim that Chebukati has shown open bias in the upcoming poll and also accuse him of grossly violating the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST