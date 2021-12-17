Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, December 17, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has declared total war on Deputy President William Ruto, vowing to make the DP’s life a living hell.

Speaking yesterday during the operationalization of the newly created Central Nyakach Division in Kisumu County, the CS deflated Ruto for taking credit for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s projects, noting that all government projects were delivered by the Head of State and not the DP.

The no-nonsense CS vowed never to allow Ruto to create another center of power inside Uhuru’s government as long as he is still the Interior Minister.

“There can never be two centres of power and anyone else taking credit for Government projects or claiming to have influenced major infrastructure development is a hypocrite and engaging in political conmanship.”

”It has become a norm for them, they like taking credit for things done by the government.

“This one will even start claiming that he sires all your children,” Matiang’i angrily remarked.

According to Matiang’i, only former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has helped President Uhuru Kenyatta implement his strategic development – citing the Kisumu Port as an example.

The Kenyan DAILY POST