Monday, December 27, 2021 – Kakamega County Senator, Cleophas Malala, has vowed to block former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja meeting slated for December 31 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Speaking on Monday, Malala who is a close ally of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, said Raila must get express permission from Mudavadi to access the stadium.

“I want to tell those people that if they will not get permission from Musalia Mudavadi, they should not go there on December 31,” he stated.

Referring to Kakamega as his ‘bedroom’, Malala noted that he holds the key to the stadium.

He revealed that Mudavadi had intimated to him that he would not be attending the meeting.

The Senator expressed displeasure with Raila’s faction, claiming that it had planned to use the meeting to bring members of the Luhya community to endorse Raila’s Presidential bid in 2022 at Mudavadi’s political nest.

