Thursday, December 23, 2021 – Former BBC journalist, Makena Njeri, has found a new woman to pamper her after a bitter breakup with her longtime girlfriend Michelle Ntalami.

Makena is reportedly dating renowned Kenyan singer and actress Karen Kaz.

Makena and Kaz have been exchanging romantic notes on social media, just to let the world know that they are in love.

In this latest romantic message, Kaz gushes over Makena’s photo saying, “I just want to tuck my fingers in all the small spaces. I miss you so much love,”

It’s not clear whether Kaz has broken up with her South African lover to date Makena or they are just in an open relationship.

Michelle Ntalami announced her break up with Makena about two months ago and accused her of cheating on her with multiple women.

