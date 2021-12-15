Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, December 15, 2021 – A vocal member of parliament associated with the Jubilee Party has said he must join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to save his political career in 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday, Tetu MP, Gichugi Mwangi, said after listening to the ground and the voice of his constituents, he will join UDA.

Mwangi said though he has been supporting the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, he must respect the voice of his constituents since they are his employers.

“After listening to my employers, I will join UDA because that is the party where they want me to be,” Mwangi told a local daily.

The move comes even as Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga hinted that he was willing to work with DP Ruto and not Raila.

Mwangi’s move also comes at a time the DP is visiting Kakamega County to cast his net wider and convince more members to join the UDA bandwagon.

A TIFA poll announced on Wednesday revealed that UDA is the most popular party country.

