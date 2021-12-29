Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 December 2021 – City entrepreneur and brand influencer, Michelle Ntalami, has paraded her banging body in a tiny bikini while enjoying her holiday in Diani.

The gorgeous LGBTQ queen has maintained her killer figure despite being in her late thirties, thanks to regular workouts.

Michelle posted the juicy photo accompanied with a long post that read, “Hello Diani! My home for the next coupla!

“They say that which starts sweet, ends bitter. And that which starts bitter, ends sweet. At some point this year, I never thought I’d see or feel the sweet life again.

“But here I am, closing my year on a high!

I met a version of me this year that I’d never known before.

“She was fragile, she lived mostly in her head and in the dark. But every so often, she would whisper to me, “I know it’s pitch dark right now, but I promise you, your sunniest days are ahead of you. Just hold on.” And here I am!

Thank you, and goodbye to the woman I was in 2021.

“As I shed you off, I want you to know that I am eternally grateful to you. You changed me.

“All the fire you put me through was not to burn me to ashes, but to forge me into iron!

P.S: Long time no bikini, I know y’all missed me.

