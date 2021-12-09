Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 09 December 2021 – Controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism Centre, has revealed his dark past.

Speaking in an interview while in the US where he is on a tour, Ng’ang’a said he did a lot of crazy things before he got saved.

He disclosed that he has smoked bhang, raped and stolen from people.

“I have done so many things that some of you don’t know, I have smoked weed, I have raped, I have been in jail, I have stolen from people but now, I am serving God,” he said.

Ng’ang’a received Christ when he was serving a jail term after a man who came to minister to prisoners led him to salvation.

His first brush with the law was when he was sentenced to six months in jail in 1972 when he was 18 years old.

Ng’ang’a revealed in a past interview that between 1972 to 1992, he was in and out of prisons.

“For 20 years, between 1972 to 1992, I was in and out of prisons.

“I only celebrated Christmas thrice as a free man,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST