Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – A middle-aged man has inspired Netizens after he flaunted a beautiful house that he has built for his parents in the outskirts of Nairobi.

He was brought up in a humble background in Githurai and after he made a breakthrough in life, he decided to reward his parents for educating him.

He urged his followers to keep grinding and never give up.

“Earlier this year, I set out to build my mum and dad a house.

“I am done. They are officially out of the ghetto.

“Keep grinding guys. Things get better and easier with time,” he posted.

Below are photos of the beautiful house.

