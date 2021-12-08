Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, December 8, 2021 – A middle-aged man has inspired Netizens after he flaunted a beautiful house that he has built for his parents in the outskirts of Nairobi.
He was brought up in a humble background in Githurai and after he made a breakthrough in life, he decided to reward his parents for educating him.
He urged his followers to keep grinding and never give up.
“Earlier this year, I set out to build my mum and dad a house.
“I am done. They are officially out of the ghetto.
“Keep grinding guys. Things get better and easier with time,” he posted.
Below are photos of the beautiful house.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>