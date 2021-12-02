Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, December 2, 2021 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, has denied fearing President Uhuru Kenyatta after a dramatic fumble during a presser at Parliament buildings on Tuesday.

In a press interview at parliament buildings, Duale was criticizing the president’s State of the Nation address.

He described it as an empty speech that was below constitutional expectations and accused Uhuru of disrespecting MPs by arriving late.

While Duale was criticizing the Head of State, Uhuru suddenly appeared behind him, leaving Duale frozen.

“The president went ahead and attacked judges…some of them who were at the gallery….” Duale said before starting to fumble when Uhuru appeared.

This sparked reactions on social media, with Kenyans on Twitter saying that Duale is a coward who cannot speak to Uhuru’s face.

But according to Duale, he does not fear the President as many Kenyans think.

“That’s not true. You know me, I don’t freak.

“I just paused to allow the president to pass on his way from Parliament.

“I respect him but I don’t fear anyone,” he said.

